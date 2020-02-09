Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Kay (Wyant) Williams. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Janet Kay (Wyant)



On Thursday, January 30, 2020 Janet Williams, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 71. Janet was born on July 7, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ruth and Wilburn Wyant. She earned her elementary education degree from the University of Missouri - KC in 1971. After teaching she transitioned into computer programing, working for 30 years for Spangler Printers of Kansas City, KS; retiring as IT director. On June 14, 1969 she and Daniel Williams were married. They raised one son together, Nathan. She enjoyed sudoku puzzles, rock collecting, star gazing, reading and crocheting. She is known for her great smile, her laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit. Janet is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dan; son, Nathan; daughter-in-law, Amy and granddaughter, Evelyn of San Jose, CA. She will be missed by many friends and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tucson Community Food Bank or the Gospel Rescue Mission of Tucson. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







