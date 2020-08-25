JACOBUS, Janet Mary Malewicki80, passed away peacefully in Tucson on July 5, 2020. Jan was born on October 10, 1939 in Roslyn, NY to Helen M. Jump and John S. Malewicki, Sr. She attended Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and was a proud graduate of New York University's Bellevue and Mills Schools of Nursing (1960) where she made many life-long friends. After working as a registered nurse for several years, Jan married Charlie Jacobus in 1963 and became stepmother to his four children. Another child soon arrived and, in 1965, the family left the east coast behind for Nogales, AZ, where Charlie became a manager at Citizens Utilities Co. Over 27 years, Jan made a home for her family while pursuing her own professional and volunteer interests. She reported on Santa Cruz County public schools for local media, served as president of the county board of health, and routinely worked at election polling places. She was a dedicated nursing and classroom volunteer in Nogales schools and, throughout her life, took great interest in literacy initiatives. In 1992, Jan and Charlie retired to Tucson where she delighted in being a grandma, a role she was born to play. Jan will be remembered as a kind, generous woman and will be deeply missed. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Charlie and stepson, Mike. Jan is survived by her daughter, Cathy, son-in-law Peter Griffiths (both of Lakewood, CO); granddaughter, Gráinne Griffiths (Seattle, WA); grandson, Morgan Griffiths (Cambridge, MA) and stepchildren, Sandy Wilkins (Peoria, AZ), Nancy Simmons (Tucson, AZ) and Jim Jacobus (Hope, McMinnville, TN). Donations in Jan's memory are appreciated and may be sent to HCW Hosted, a non-profit initiative to support Tucson's medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.