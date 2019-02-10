CROCKETT, Janice Adair (Nelson) 96, passed February 2, 2019 in Fargo, North Dakota. She was born January 4, 1923 in Fargo and spent most of her life in North Dakota. She also lived in Tucson, AZ, 2006-2017 for family proximity and warmer weather. Janice was a Creekside Neighborhood and Brookdale at Ventana resident. Predeceased by husband, Richard Colwell (RC) Crockett. Survived by sons, Richard Boyd (Susan) Crockett of Minneapolis, MN, Douglas David (Jackie) of Tucson, AZ, and their families. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Tucson Community Food Bank.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 10, 2019