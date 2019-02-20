Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice C. "Jan" ROGERS. View Sign

ROGERS, Janice "Jan" C. age 90, of Oro Valley, AZ, and formally of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away January 15, 2019. She was born October 28, 1928 to Theodore and Alice Coy in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 52 years, George M. Rogers, Jr. Jan is survived by her two children: son, Grant (Patricia) Rogers and daughter, Amy Rogers; four grandchildren, Gregory Rogers, Madeline (John) Kenkel, Robyn (Case) Tierney and George Michael Felt. Jan liked playing bridge, golf, reading and entertaining. She was a "people" person that never knew a stranger and was often one of the first to greet a new neighbor or staff member at Splendido. Jan had a great sense of humor and always had a joke or story to tell. She enjoyed dressing up or creating fun costumes to attend social events. Jan and George loved to travel whether for business, to visit family, explore the world with friends or as a couple. She graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing and later became a successful realtor and relocation specialist. She was an active participant in her residential, religious, and social communities as an organizer, volunteer and fundraiser. Jan was a great mother serving as a Room Mother, Den Mother and Brownie Leader and a devoted fan at all of her kids' events. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Episcopal Church of the Apostles, Oro Valley, AZ. Attendees are invited to a "High Tea" reception following the service in the church's library (it is requested that ladies wear church, tea party or derby hats). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held that evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at Splendido, Oro Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona with a memo notation: Splendido Residents Association Scholarship in honor of Janice C. Rogers or to the Church of the Apostles. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.





2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd

Oro Valley , AZ 85755

