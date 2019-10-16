LEFTEROFF, Janice "Jane"
Mae (Black)
passed away while surrounded by her loving family at Tucson Medical Center on October 12, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 87. Janice is survived by her husband, Christopher; her children, Christine (Rick), Kurt (Cheryl), Corinne (Joe) and Eric; grandchildren (10) and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Tracy. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and was a talented quilter and loved to cross stitch. She was a member of TOPS for over 50 years and loved reading mystery/suspense novels. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. There will be a private graveside service. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019