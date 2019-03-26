Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice LAWALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice O. LAWALL

Obituary Condolences

Janice O. LAWALL Obituary
LAWALL, Janice O. Passed on March 17, 2019 at 77. Survived by daughters, Anne and Gina; stepdaughter, Sara; granddaughters, Emerson and Miriam and sons-in-law, Matthew and David. Jan earned her MSW from the UofA and served as a social worker for over 30 years. Her calming presence made her a trusted confidant to her family and countless friends. Memorial will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Tucson. Donations can be made to Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest: lss-sw.org. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Desert Sunset
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Sunset
Download Now