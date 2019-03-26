|
LAWALL, Janice O. Passed on March 17, 2019 at 77. Survived by daughters, Anne and Gina; stepdaughter, Sara; granddaughters, Emerson and Miriam and sons-in-law, Matthew and David. Jan earned her MSW from the UofA and served as a social worker for over 30 years. Her calming presence made her a trusted confidant to her family and countless friends. Memorial will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Tucson. Donations can be made to Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest: lss-sw.org. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 26, 2019