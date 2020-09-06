1/1
Janine Linda Molina
MOLINA, Janine Linda

age 63, passed away on September 1, 2020 due to unforeseen lung cancer. She is survived by her two sons, Patrick (Samira) Perry and Edward (Vanessa) Perry and her granddaughter, AnnaBell Perry and her dog, Savanna. Jan was a loving mother and grandmother who enriched the lives of everyone around her. She loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughter, AnnaBell and would often tell each of us "You know you're my favorite, right?" Jan was a very strong-willed no-nonsense kind of woman who worked hard her whole life. She volunteered in her free time and would often go out of her way to help others. She was always there for family and friends regardless of the situation. Jan was loved by so many. The world is a smaller place without her. We love you mom; you were taken too soon and you will be sorely missed. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Sending love and condolences to you all.
NORMA DICKEY
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
She was such a gem.
Jaya Vogel
