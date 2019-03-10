SENKERIK, Jay J. April 1, 1971 - March 10, 2018 Precious Memories, How They Comfort Us. Since you left us, each day you fill our hearts and minds, day and night, with memories of your goodness, faith, hope and Love. Today we will gather to celebrate your life:- Husband, Father, Provider, Leader, Teacher, and Best Friend. Kourtney, Andy, Kyle and your many, many, relatives and friends.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 10, 2019