Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Alive Church
9662 N. La Cholla Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Donnovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Merrill Donnovan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jay Merrill Donnovan Obituary
DONNOVAN, Jay Merrill

born July 6, 1929, passed away November 6, 2019. Jay was born in Rochester, NY, graduated from the University of Rochester, and was enlisted in the Marine Corps. Jay was happily married for nearly 53 years to his wife, Jackie. Following a successful career at GE, Jay enjoyed traveling, playing golf, singing and volunteering. Jay was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Redshaw and Doris Greenfield. In addition to Jackie, Jay is survived by his sister, Jane, in New York. He is also survived by Jackie's siblings, Marilyn, Elaine and Mel, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Memorial Service followed by Military Honors and a reception will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Alive Church, 9662 N. La Cholla Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jay's name to the University of Rochester. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now