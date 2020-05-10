FIELDS, Jeandeparted this world to be with her Lord Jesus on May 7, 2020 at age 93. Born in Enon, MO to Martin Wyss and Nina Fay (Long) Wyss. She graduated Russellville High and enrolled in MO St. Teachers' College, Warrensburg, MO. She taught school in MO elementary schools. On June 26, 1945, Jean married Calvin Dwight Baquet at Enon; the marriage ended in divorce 1975. They were the parents of five children, Lemoyne Baquet (Jacqui), Geneva, Switzerland; Sue Baquet, Tucson; Steve Baquet (Marlene), Tucson; Keith Baquet (Carolyn), Arivaca; Sara Merski (Steve), Tucson. Jean is survived by brother, Don Wyss, PhD. (Rosalie) and sister, Barbara McDonald (Rev. James), all of Russellville, MO. A Tucson resident since 1960, Jean was devoted to her church and children. When the children reached school age, she enrolled at the UofA to complete her education, earning a bachelor's degree in Public Administration and a B.S. degree in nursing at age 50. She chose to spend the last 14 years of her career as a public health nurse. In 1986, Jean married Spencer "Gene" Fields who survives her. They have been members of Rincon Baptist Church since 1991. She is also survived by ten grandkids, Ken Bedient, Aron, Matthew, Lauren and Emily Baquet, Sunny Bartkowski, Sylvia Stevenson, Michael and Andrew Merski, and Todd Jayne; nine great-grandkids; three great-great-grandkids; four step-grandkids and five step-great-grandkids. Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, E. Grant Road, Tucson, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.