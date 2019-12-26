Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean L. (Thomas) Risner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RISNER, Jean L (nee Thomas)



97 of Greenwood Village, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. Jean was born October 4, 1922 in Warsaw, Indiana; the youngest of the five children of Ludwig Paul and Mabel Grace Thomas (nee Guy). She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Milford (Pug) Risner. Jean is survived by her children, Michael and Vicky; her grandchildren, Michael Travis, Mark, and Mairi; her great-grandchild, Rhett, and nieces Candace Thomas Graves and Melissa Thomas Engel.Upon graduation from Warsaw High School in 1940, Jean began a career of office management with DePuy Manufacturing Co. where she met Pug Risner. Jean eventually became the office manager of L. M. Berry Co. The family moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1958. There Jean returned to her work in the orthopedic industry.Jean and Pug relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1975 after their children finished college and married. During that period, Jean and Pug reconnected with the Brethern Church and were founders and patrons of the Northwest Brethern Church in Oracle. Their careers gradually wound down and they finally retired in 1983. They continued to be active in their church and Jean spent much of her time volunteering at Northwest and in visitation with elderly residents of local nursing homes. Summers were spent at their mountain cabin in Ward, Colorado where they spent time with grandchildren, fishing, and traveling in their motor home.Jean was an accomplished fisherwoman, cook, and bridge player. She was a loving and kind human being who will be sorely missed by her family and the many people whose lives she touched.Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Dumb Friends League of Denver, The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, or the .Private interment will be at Fort Logan Military Cemetery.







