DEW, Jean Marie Taylor Jean was born on a farm in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, on July 2, 1926. Starting in April, 1945, she attended Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Western Reserve (now Case Western) University in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduation, she worked as an RN at University Hospitals in Cleveland. In 1950, Jean married Philip Dew, a medical student at Western Reserve. In July, 1955, they moved to Tucson with their two year old son, David when Phil joined the Pediatrics Dept. of the Thomas-Davis Clinic. Jean was active in the Pima County Medical Auxiliary and in the Arizona Medical Auxiliary, where she served as State President, and served on the national level of the American Medical Auxiliary. Her many volunteer activities included serving as President of the Sahuaro Woman's Club in Tucson. She also volunteered at The Human Adventure Center and The West. While living in Catalina Del Rey, she served in various board positions for the Homeowner's Association, including as President. Jean was an avid baseball fan and a strong Arizona Wildcat supporter. Jean passed away on March 13, 2019. She is survived by her sisters, Lois Little and Janet Novak of Bainbridge, Ohio; her sons, David and Thomas of Tucson and James (Mimi) of Scottsdale; grandsons, Brian and Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews and their descendants. Services will be at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with Visitation at 10:30 a.m., Funeral at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Youth On Their Own or The Haven in Tucson.





