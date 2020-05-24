HEIDEL, Jean Marie Thiese Homer and John J.
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Jean Heidel, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020.Born August 15, 1924 in Ashland, Wisconsin to parents, Florence (Heyne) and Walter Thiese, both from pioneer Wisconsin families. Her family moved to Tucson in 1940 where she attended Tucson High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1941. She then attended the Arizona College of Commerce. She later met and married her husband John Heidel. Their union lasted 61 years until his death in 2005. Jean worked as a legal secretary and with her husband owned and managed a service station, restaurant, and several apartments in Tucson. Jean enjoyed sewing, knitting (creating lap blankets and donating them for nursing home residents), traveling, camping, hunting, fishing, and was renowned for her plates of holiday cookies. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; daughters, Sandra and Sharon (Houston) and grandson, John III. She is survived by her son, John Jr. (Karen); son-in-law, Richard Houston; brother, James Homer (Helen); sister, Judith Taylor; brother-in-law, Jason Hayward (Wyn); five grandchildren, Jennifer Heidel, Andrea Just (Tom), Jeffrey Houston (Carrie), Christopher Houston (Tiffany) and Elizabeth Judd (Curtis); 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and dear friends.
She is remembered for her strong faith in the Lord and the grace she extended to everyone. Her radiant smile, love for her family and friends and exuberance for life will be greatly missed. Her life was filled with joy in serving others through her gifts of hospitality and generosity. She loved her family deeply and will be truly missed by those whose lives she touched and will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ADK Scholarship Fund in memory of her daughter, Sandra Heidel. https://www.alphadeltakappa.org/ADK/Foundation/Memorial_and_Recognition_Fund.aspx A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.