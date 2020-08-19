HAMILTON, Jean Turner
passed away on August 13, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center with family by her side. Born on February 4, 1944 to Ken Turner, an advertising executive, and Isobelle Turner (Nelson), a homemaker. Jean was raised in Kenilworth, Illinois, spending her summers in Eagle River, Wisconsin. Jean attended the Sears School in Kenilworth, and New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois before enrolling in Northwestern University. Finishing her studies at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois she met her husband of 55 years, Frank Hamilton.
Jean loved to travel, visiting 61 countries in her lifetime, and was a passionate patron of the arts, especially Western Art. A western art gallery was named for Jean and her husband at the Tucson Museum of Art. Jean served on several charitable boards over the years. She will be remembered as a loving, thoughtful, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her husband, Frank Hamilton; three children, Frank Hamilton, Jr. (Megan); Andrew Hamilton; Margaret Reeves (Jonathan); her sister, Nancy Berg (Chuck); and three grandchildren, Linden Hamilton, Stewart Reeves, and Cooper Reeves.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
