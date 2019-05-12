FINICAL, Jeane Catherine Griffin



Passed away peacefully in the home she loved on April 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 15, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to Police Captain James Leo Griffin and Catherine Christy Griffin, Jeane was educated in parochial schools and attended Duchesne Academy in Omaha. Jeane met the love of her life Irvin E. Finical on a ski vacation in Sun Valley, Idaho. They married six months later on October 1, 1955, settling in Tucson where Irv was employed as an architect with Place & Place Architects. Their union produced four children, Scott Finical (Sarah), Leslie Finical Jaubert, Eric Finical (Sally) and Douglas "Fini" Finical, as well as six grandchildren, Michael, Mark and Christian Jaubert, Chelsea and William Finical, and Skyler Finical. Jeane was a member of the Assistance League of Tucson for many years and was an avid tennis player at the Tucson Racquet Club and the Tucson Country Club (doubles were her game). She loved to travel the world with her husband, especially to visit her daughter in France, to Puerto Vallarta, and to Hawaii for 30 years. She was always ready for a good party, and she was the perfect fashionable hostess. Jeane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Irv, all of her children and grandchildren, and will be dearly missed. A final party will be held for Jeane on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fini's Landing, 5689 N. Swan Rd., for friends and family. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019