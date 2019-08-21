Jeanene Theresa McGEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanene Theresa McGEE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

McGEE, Jeanene Theresa

79, of Catalina, AZ passed away August 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred J. McGee (Mac), six children, Colleen (Chuck), Cathleen (Keith), Michael (Cindy), Carleen, Charleen (Rick) and Mark (Sue); two sisters, Patria and Judy (Bob); one brother-in-law, Todd; 25 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Albe and Mabel LaVallee; sister, Susan and granddaughter, Andrea. Please contact family members for Celebration of Life details. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation of your choosing.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.