HOLMES, Jeanette W.



Lived her life filled with love, kindness, caring, and generosity. Born May 17, 1938 in Uvalde, Texas, she was the oldest of three sisters born to Vada and Luther Winans. She was raised near Austin, attended high school and college in El Paso, and forever had a soft place in her heart for where she grew up. Jeanette moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1972 and began work for Tucson Unified School District as an office manager and secretary. She loved working with children, and over her 20-year career was passionately involved with elementary and middle schools in the district. Later, she worked for the City of Tucson as an office manager before retiring in 2000. She worked hard and gave much of her time. Her retirement years were spent with her family and her many, many friends. She traveled, worked in her garden, and enjoyed frequent gatherings with her bridge buddies. Jeanette volunteered on her H.O.A. board serving multiple terms on many different committees and was president for several years. She always wanted to make her neighborhood, and Tucson, a better place to live. Jeanette passed away at her home in Tucson on November 9, 2019. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, John; son, Stuart and daughter, Paula (Jim); her grandchildren, Ali (Ean), Jimmy (Samantha), Grace, Libby and Audrey, as well as three great-grandchildren, Elinor, James IV and William. She is also survived by her sister, Margie Thill (John) and brothers, Rick Walden and Alan Krueger (Janet), all of Texas. She was incredibly proud of her family. There are no words to express the sorrow felt by all who knew Jeanette. We do have wonderful memories of a beautiful, unselfish, and lovely person whose love will live on in all of us always. Per Jeanette's wishes, no public services will be held. If anyone would like to make a donation to the or another favorite in her name, she would like that. Her family thanks all of the doctors and health care workers, especially Casa de la Luz Hospice, for their care and compassion the past few months.







