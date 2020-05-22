BERNSTEIN, JeanneA magnetic individual with a beautiful balance of heart, generosity, sophistication and style, and an energy level that outpaced her own grandchildren. On May 10, 2020, befittingly Mother's Day, Jeanne found her way to peace after four years of battling cancer. We embrace this day to celebrate our beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Best Friend, Adventure Partner, Trendsetter, Matchmaker… the list of her lovable traits goes on. For an invitation to Jeanne's memorial once scheduled or to send condolences write to: welovejeanne@gmail.com