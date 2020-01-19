Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Evelyn (Thrush) Reese. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Sabbar Shriner Temple 450 S. Tucson Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

REESE, Jeanne Evelyn (Thrush)



passed away November 26, 2019 at the age of 66 years young. Jeanne lived a devoted life to her family, her career and to Tucson. A Rincon class of '71 graduate and a U of A class of '75 graduate. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse, mentoring so many throughout the years. As a lifelong fan of University of Arizona sports, you could find Jeanne cheering on her team come rain, shine...or injury. If a University of Arizona Basketball game was on, she was going to find it and root til the end. Jeanne had so much pride and love watching her children and grandchildren grow. Jeanne is preceeded in death by her father, Kenneth Reese and is survived by her mother, Mildred Reese; sister, Linda (Bill) Weese; daughter, Julie (Lee) Crane; sons, Kelly Thrush, Sean (Stefanie) Thrush and Noah Carmichael and 11 grandchildren. Jeanne, you are gone too soon but in your memory we will continue to live the lives you envisioned for us. We miss you and we love you. A Celebration of Life and Services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Sabbar Shriner Temple located at 450 S. Tucson Blvd. Please wear casual attire: a Tie-Dye or UofA Shirt is appropriate.







