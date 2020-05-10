HAUBERG, JeanneBeloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanne passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on April 30, 2020 at age 90. Jeanne was born on August 28, 1929 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to parents, Ruby and Charles Proksch. She graduated from Saint Aguinas High School in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and moved to South Bend, Indiana to attend Saint Mary's College. She met and married Steve Oltman in September of 1950.Jeanne and her first husband parented nine children and is survived by Pat Oltman, Beverly Oltman, Philip Oltman, Gerry (Peggy) Oltman, Marty (Alice) Oltman, David (Liz) Calhoon, Laura Nordstrom and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons, Paul (Yaffa) Oltman and Joseph (Leila) Oltman. Jeanne is survived by sibling, Gary (Vickie) Proksch and preceded in death by siblings, Charlie (Gloria) Proksch, Ronnie (Emma) Proksch, Eileen Murphy and her parents.Jeanne moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1966, and is known for her love of cooking and planning family get togethers. She retired from Hughes Aircraft Company in 1994. During her retirement, Jeanne was never one to sit idle and loved to travel. She engaged in a variety of creative activities including flower arranging and quilting. She never missed an opportunity to go to the fabric and craft stores. She maintained a beautiful yard full of plants and flowers and volunteered serving meals for her church and ushering at local theaters.In her final years, Jeanne was confined to a wheelchair. With her faith, cheerful attitude and strength of character, she gracefully survived for nine years. She appreciated and loved her family and caregivers. She was able to continue her love of quilting and her family will cherish her many quilts. She will be missed.