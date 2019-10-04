Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne (Sullivan) Reeve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REEVE, Jeanne (Sullivan)



passed away peacefully August 28, 2019, three days after celebrating her 97th birthday. She was born August 25, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jeanne moved to Tucson in 1953 with her husband, Thomas and four children. She worked at Tucson Electric Power Company until retirement and then volunteered at Tucson Medical Center. She traveled all over the world. She was an avid University of Arizona Basketball fan and followed the team since the Fred Snowden era. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sullivan and son, Timothy. She leaves behind her daughters, Karen Wilson, Maureen Huckelberry (Charles); son, Thomas A. Sullivan; grandchildren, Zack Wilson (Amy), Reid Wilson (Holly), Jessica Kinzer (Caleb) and Heidi Rodriguez (Tico); great-grandchildren, Sydney, Spyncer, Skyler Wilson; Harlow, Jett, Rowe Wilson, Max Lawrence and Ace and Beau Rodriguez. Her husband, John Reeve and stepson, Doug Reeve. An interment was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.







