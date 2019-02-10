Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Van Alstine COPLEY. View Sign

COPLEY, Jeanne Van Alstine passed away in hospice with Soulistic Hospice on January 31, 2019. She was born in Brooks, Iowa on May 26, 1928, graduated from high school in Corning, Iowa and, attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa. She met her husband, Clyde E. Copley, and they married June 19, 1949. They resided in Austin, MN until moving to Tucson, AZ in 2003, after wintering here for many years. They had two children, Fred (deceased) and Jo Anne Salzl (Greg). She leaves grandchildren, Stacy and Tom Copley and three great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Brenda Wilmont and nephew, Frank Acinger and his family. Jeanne enjoyed knitting, golf and bridge as long as her vision allowed. Jeanne was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ, and her memorial will be held there Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the St Paul's Food Bank. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





