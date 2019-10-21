Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannine Rina Gruber. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

GRUBER, Jeannine Rina



4/27/1939-10/14/2019



Passed away peacefully at the Pathways Hospice in Tucson at the age of 80 after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. As she returned to her heavenly home she was surrounded by loving family members. Jeannine was born in the small town of Edmundston, New Brunswick Canada across the Saint John river from the northern tip of Maine to Albert and Alice Morin as the second oldest of 14 children. She had seven sisters and six brothers. Jeannine is survived by her loving husband, Bob whom she married in 1957 in Limestone Maine not far from her family home and her daughter, Joyce Petrick (Joe), her son, Joseph Gruber, grandson, Joseph Petrick III (Erica) and new born great-granddaughter, Lydia Petrick. She also has surviving sisters, Martha and Gisele. And brothers, Jacque, Gerald and Guy. She also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Simone, Georgette, Lise, Joann, and Joycelynn. Also brothers, Donald, Yvon and Rino and her grandson, Mitchell Petrick.



Jeannine moved to her beloved Tucson when her husband retired from the Air Force in 1976 after 21 years of following him around the world. She was then able to fully enjoy her love of horses and all her animals. She joined a local equestrian club and rode on horseback the many trails and mountain pathways throughout Arizona. She rode in many Tucson horse parades and one year won the trophy for the Typical Western Cowgirl. Pretty good for a French Canadian. She also spent several weeks in the saddle during the 1976 Bicentennial reenactment of the Captain De Anza and Padre Kino expedition from Nogales Sonora to San Francisco California. She took time during a historically accurate break the group took at Pacocho Peak to ride in the Tombstone Helderado Parade. Jeannine will always be remembered by her large family and her many friends as a strong minded, outgoing and active woman who was loved by her family and everyone who knew her. She will be missed terribly. The family would like to thank her doctors and all the staff at Pathways Hospice and her in-home caregivers, Madina, Vilma, Nuriya and Khanifa for all their help and kindness to Jeannine during the last months and days of her life. She loved them all. Friends of Jeannine are encouraged to donate to the Alzheimers Society. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Pius Catholic church, located at 1800 N. Camino Peio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85715, with reception to follow. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







