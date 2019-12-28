Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Connell Friedman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRIEDMAN, Jeffrey Connell



was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 4, 1948. He moved with his father, mother, and only brother to Bergen County, NJ when he was an infant, the family spending their summers on Oxoboxo Lake in Connecticut. Jeff grew up in a little suburban town called Hillsdale, NJ from about 1949 until 1966, when he went away to Transylvania College in Lexington, KY. After a few years of college, Jeff became a Merchant Seaman, traveling all over the world as a crew member. He also joined the Navy around this time from which he was discharged in 1969.



He eventually moved to Frederick, MD where he did carpet work and opened two different tattoo studios. After many years of problems with alcohol and drugs, Jeff became clean and sober in the summer of 1986. Not wanting to "leave the industry," he eventually received a Masters of Human Services from Lincoln University in 1993 graduating first in his class. From then until the end of his life he had a long career helping people with their substance abuse problems, working at various rehab facilities including Mountain Manor outside Frederick.



His expertise as a drug and alcohol therapist brought him to Arizona and a job at Cottonwood de Tucson, where he worked for many years until his retirement. During that time, he traveled to the Far East and Europe on many trips to share his knowledge and speak about his work. A very clear writer, his work has been published in numerous technical journals, and he received numerous commendations and citations throughout a very distinguished career. In recent years, he helped run small rehab sessions all over the world for The Human Program. He studied Buddhist meditation practicing it throughout his life, and he might actually have been meditating when he died on November 4, 2019.



He leaves behind a daughter, Morningstar Penvose; a brother, Robert Friedman; three nieces, Chloe Friedman, Julianne Friedman, and Sarah Friedman, and a nephew, Robert M. Friedman. A Memorial Service is planned for some time in 2020. Email







