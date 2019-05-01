|
MENDELSOHN, Jeffrey 67, passed away on April 22, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on July 14, 1951 in Kansas City, MO to Archie and Marjorie Mendelsohn. Jeff graduated from the University of Arizona in 1973. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Mollie. He is survived by his child, Seth (Adrienne); his grandchildren, Nolan and Hudson; his grand-dog, Bentley and his brother, Stephen (Karen). A Service will take place in Colorado on a day TBD. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 1 to May 2, 2019