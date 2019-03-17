WELLIVER, Jeffrey Monroe It is with great sadness we announce Jeff Welliver's passing on March 5, 2019 after a quietly courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born in Rochester, MN on August 31, 1957. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Welliver. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Welliver; his wife of 33 years, Anne Marie (Clark) Welliver; daughters, Kendall and Bailey; sister, Shelann (Robert) Lockwood; Anne Marie's sisters, Maureen Clark and Jeanine (Harold) Hixon and brother, Reid (Holly) Clark; as well as many more family members and friends. Jeff began a successful tennis career in high school, through college and beyond, from which he gained lifelong friendships. He felt his daughters were by far his greatest accomplishment. Through their passions, he became deeply involved in various activities. He always supported his girls, and was immensely proud of the paths they've chosen to pursue. While tirelessly working to grow his business, he gave his time to coach tennis and soccer in the community. He was happiest hunting, traveling, discovering wine and art, and sharing his joy for these pursuits with his family and friends. Jeff touched many lives and will be tremendously missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure (ABC²) www.abc2.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary