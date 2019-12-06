Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Anshei Israel section which is in the Northwest section of the cemetery
View Map
Resources
Jennifer Tamara Mendelsohn


1980 - 2019
Jennifer Tamara Mendelsohn Obituary
MENDELSOHN, Jennifer Tamara

passed away December 4, 2019. She was born in Tucson, Arizona April 10, 1980. She leaves behind her parents, Steven and Karen Mendelsohn and her loving brother, Jason (Kelly) and also her niece, Chloe and nephews, Caleb and Conner. Proceded in death by grandparents, Archie and Marjorie Mendelsohn of Tucson Richard Temple of Kansas City and Miriam Temple of Tucson. She also left behind her dog Clover that she loved so much. Services will be held this Friday, December 6, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in the Anshei Israel section which is in the Northwest section of the cemetery. It will be held at 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at Jason and Kelly's home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pima Animal Care CT, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85745 and to Anshei Israel, 5550 E. 5th St. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2019
