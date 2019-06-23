Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Sluder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald "Jerry" Sluder

Obituary Condolences

Jerald "Jerry" Sluder Obituary
SLUDER, Jerald "Jerry"

82 of Tucson, passed away May 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sonnie; daughter, Beth Smith (Paul); sons, Danny (Pam), Ben and Andy. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Megan (RJ), Brandon, Mitchell and Markie; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Regan and Carter; two sisters, Judith Barton and Rita Osland. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy. Jerry came to Tucson in 1952, graduated from Tucson High School and started working with his father. He was president of The Uptown Optimist Club (1982-1983), was very involved in little league and loved all kinds of auto racing. There will be a gathering of family and friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel with a remembering of Jerry at 11:30 a.m. The family request donations be made to the Arizona or .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now