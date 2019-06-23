SLUDER, Jerald "Jerry"



82 of Tucson, passed away May 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sonnie; daughter, Beth Smith (Paul); sons, Danny (Pam), Ben and Andy. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Megan (RJ), Brandon, Mitchell and Markie; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Regan and Carter; two sisters, Judith Barton and Rita Osland. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy. Jerry came to Tucson in 1952, graduated from Tucson High School and started working with his father. He was president of The Uptown Optimist Club (1982-1983), was very involved in little league and loved all kinds of auto racing. There will be a gathering of family and friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel with a remembering of Jerry at 11:30 a.m. The family request donations be made to the Arizona or . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019