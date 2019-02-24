Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Edward McGETRICK. View Sign

McGETRICK, Jerome Edward was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1938 and left this earth to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Irene and John McGetrick, former spouse and friend, Dolores McGetrick and grandson, Kyle McGetrick. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Deborah McGetrick and sisters, Monica Araneta (Louie), Marian Brown (Michael) six children, Michael McGetrick (Jeri), Ginny Gonzalez (Rudy), Cathy Sanders (Jim), Gene McGetrick (Jennifer), Bill McGetrick, Nichole Gagliardo (Dave), Nathan Holguin, Shalom Curtis (Chris), and Manny Holguin (Alice) along with numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerry was a prominent member of the Tucson Community and a registered Professional Electrical Engineer. Jerry was the founder of Jerome E. McGetrick & Associates Consulting Electrical Engineering firm from 1976-2015. Jerry's superior electrical insights touched many projects in Tucson and throughout Arizona. His footprint can be seen in almost every area of Tucson where there is power and light. He was most proud of the client relationships built over the years and their trust in him to design over 12,000 of their projects. His interests included antique cars and hotrods, restoring 1950 Mercurys, Nascar racing and tinkering with his G-scale trains layout. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Rest in peace and watch over us until we meet again. A Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 South Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to: Courage from Kyle, PO Box 130 Barnegat, NJ 08005 (NJ Charity CH-36922-00).





McGETRICK, Jerome Edward was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1938 and left this earth to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Irene and John McGetrick, former spouse and friend, Dolores McGetrick and grandson, Kyle McGetrick. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Deborah McGetrick and sisters, Monica Araneta (Louie), Marian Brown (Michael) six children, Michael McGetrick (Jeri), Ginny Gonzalez (Rudy), Cathy Sanders (Jim), Gene McGetrick (Jennifer), Bill McGetrick, Nichole Gagliardo (Dave), Nathan Holguin, Shalom Curtis (Chris), and Manny Holguin (Alice) along with numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerry was a prominent member of the Tucson Community and a registered Professional Electrical Engineer. Jerry was the founder of Jerome E. McGetrick & Associates Consulting Electrical Engineering firm from 1976-2015. Jerry's superior electrical insights touched many projects in Tucson and throughout Arizona. His footprint can be seen in almost every area of Tucson where there is power and light. He was most proud of the client relationships built over the years and their trust in him to design over 12,000 of their projects. His interests included antique cars and hotrods, restoring 1950 Mercurys, Nascar racing and tinkering with his G-scale trains layout. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Rest in peace and watch over us until we meet again. A Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 South Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to: Courage from Kyle, PO Box 130 Barnegat, NJ 08005 (NJ Charity CH-36922-00). Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close