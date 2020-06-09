Jerome Matthew Dougherty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUGHERTY, Jerome Matthew

90, died peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2020. He is survived by 1 sister, 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He served as a linotype operator for the majority of his career. He was a volunteer at the County Medical Clinic, St. Ambrose Church, and Catholic Charities. He was a quiet, humble, kind man who spread love with everyone he met. He was twice widowed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief and St. Ambrose Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved