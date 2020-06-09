DOUGHERTY, Jerome Matthew90, died peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2020. He is survived by 1 sister, 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He served as a linotype operator for the majority of his career. He was a volunteer at the County Medical Clinic, St. Ambrose Church, and Catholic Charities. He was a quiet, humble, kind man who spread love with everyone he met. He was twice widowed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief and St. Ambrose Church.