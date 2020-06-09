DOUGHERTY, Jerome Matthew
90, died peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2020. He is survived by 1 sister, 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He served as a linotype operator for the majority of his career. He was a volunteer at the County Medical Clinic, St. Ambrose Church, and Catholic Charities. He was a quiet, humble, kind man who spread love with everyone he met. He was twice widowed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief and St. Ambrose Church.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 9, 2020.