BODE, Jerry G.
82, of Oro Valley died on September 27, 2019. He was born June 1, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN. He received a BA and MA from University of South Dakota and a PhD from University of Nebraska. He was a Professor of Sociology at both the University of Arizona and Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Jerry retired from the National Guard as a Lt. Colonel. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 3019 at Vista de la Montaña Methodist Church.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 1, 2019