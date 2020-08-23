FELMLEY, Jerry J.Retired Air Force Colonela veteran of the Vietnam War, died on July 21, 2020, at age 87. Colonel Felmley, born in 1933, was a native of Bloomington, Illinois, the son of the John B. and Beatrice S. Felmley. He was a 1950 graduate of Bloomington High School where he was president of his junior class, a member of football, baseball and swimming teams, and a National Honor Society student. His youth was spent in and around Bloomington, where he spent several summers working for his father's construction firm, the Felmley-Dickerson Company. He was a civil engineering graduate of the University of Illinois where he joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity, was an active member of the Interfraternity Council, and a frequent actor in station WILL's Studio Theater.Colonel Felmley was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force from Reserve Officer's Training Corps at the University of Illinois in 1955 and later augmented into the Air Force's Regular Officer Corps. He completed pilot training in Marana, Arizona, launching the love of the desert southwest that would bring him back to Tucson three decades later. His early USAF assignments included over eight years of international flying from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, to Europe, South America, Africa and the Middle East. Missions included the Hungarian airlift, the Suez crisis, support for the United Nations in Congo, and resupply for the South Pole's McMurdo Sound. As a 24 year old First Lieutenant, he was one of the Air Force's youngest Aircraft Commanders. During these heady years as a young pilot in Charleston he met and married Jenrose Weldon and started a family. He completed a Masters of Business Administration in 1965 under a special Air Force scholarship program for aerospace research and development managers at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business.Colonel Felmley was a career officer and a father with young family in 1970, but felt the call to seek active duty in the Vietnam War rather than stay stateside. During the war he was Aircraft Commander on Aerospace Rescue and Recovery missions flying from the Republic of Vietnam and Thailand. It was his Rescue C-130 tanker and communications aircraft that led the Jolly Green helicopter forces on the famous Son Tay POW rescue mission in November, 1970. After Vietnam, Colonel Felmley spent three years on the USAF's Air Staff in the Pentagon directing operation evaluation and analytic studies of new airlift aircraft. He was a Distinguished Graduate of the prestigious National Defense University's Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, DC, and a member of that institution's faculty for two years. Colonel Felmley's latter career was spent in senior management of Air Force research and development at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.Colonel Felmley's decorations included the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Meritorious Service Medals, seven Air Medals, and two Presidential Unit Citations. He was a Command Pilot with over 11,000 flying hours in 27 different aircraft and experience in all of the USAF's 4-engine transports operational between 1955 and 1980.After his retirement from the Air Force in 1981, Colonel Felmley started Catalyst Associates, a consulting group doing work in aerospace research and development management. That work kept him busy for about another decade until he finally, fully retired.Retirement allowed him to travel ever more widely, including trips to Moscow in 1994 as part of an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics technical exchange group, Hong Kong for the 1997 transition from British to Chinese control, and numerous Lindblad/National Geographic cruises from Alaska to Baja to the Antarctic to follow in the footsteps of Shackleton. Favorite in-country haunts included Portland, San Diego to visit with crews of the subs, and trips to see family in Bloomington, San Antonio and Santa Fe. Retirement also brought more time to sit on the porch watching the cactus wrens, doves and quail who flocked to the feeder and water in the shady spot under the paloverde trees, as well as one more romance when he reconnected with high school friend and Bloomington neighbor, Susie Jefferson.Throughout his life, Colonel Felmley was an active member of numerous charitable and professional organizations: the Air Force Association, the American Defense Preparedness Association, the Order of Daedalians, alumni associations of the universities of Illinois and Chicago and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, the Phi Delta Theta national fraternity as well as the Green Valley Phi Delts, and the Jolly Green Association, whose Ft. Walton Beach reunions were the highlight of many years. He showed his love for Tucson after moving there in 1989 by joining booster clubs for both the USS Tucson and the USS Arizona submarines, attending the Tucson Rodeo and baseball spring training faithfully, and becoming a deeply engaged contributing member of the Reid Park Zoological Society.Survivors include three daughters, Melissa, Jennifer and Amy and grandchildren, Catharine Rose, Conor and James Nicholas. Due to the public health emergency, there will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to your local food bank.