DEAVER, Jerry L.

On April 1, 2019 Jerry Deaver

passed away at the age of 78 years.

Before moving to Tucson in 1990 he drove a

milk truck in the Bay Area for over 26 years.

In Tucson he continued to drive a truck for the

Community Food Bank until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two children,

two stepchildren and nine grandchildren.

His remains were handled by the NEPTUNE SOCIETY

and at his request there is no memorial service.

Donations in memory of Jerry can be made

to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona,

3033 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85713-4082.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 7, 2019
