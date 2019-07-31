Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Jerry L. Sfc Us Army National Guard Ret. Hatmaker

Jerry L. Sfc Us Army National Guard Ret. Hatmaker Obituary
HATMAKER, Jerry L.

SFC US Army National Guard Ret.

66, passed away on July 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 12, 1953 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Survived by spouse of 38 years, Peggy; sons, Shane and Jonathan; daughters, Dawn (Fred) Serna and Amanda Hatmaker; mother, Molly; sisters, Marlene, Maxine and Joanna; brothers, Virgil and Alan; three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter whom he loved dearly. Jerry served his country honorably, retiring in 2013 after 25 years in the Arizona Army National Guard (WAATS). Decorations, Medals and awards too numerous to list due to seven overseas tours of duty. Hatmaker never met a stranger, a teller of stories he could spin a yarn with the best of them. A practical joker, puller of pranks on all who knew and loved him, maker of the best jerky you ever ate. Hat was an avid whacker of golf balls. To celebrate his life, a gathering for all who knew and loved him will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Crooked Tree Golf Course Club house, 9101 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, AZ. Refreshments in the clubhouse and some of his favorite foods will be available. Military honors to precede the celebration of life. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, Oro Valley, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
