HAVEL, Jerry Michael



Passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on July 17, 2019, back home in Tucson, AZ, after a courageous fight with cancer, at the age of 62.



Jerry was born August 2, 1956 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to James and Irene Havel. He was the sixth of seven children, but number one in everyone's hearts. Although he was born in the Northwoods, life took him from the beaches of Malibu, to the honkeytonks of Dallas and the French Quarter in New Orleans. Ultimately settling down in Visalia to start a family and his own company, US Fresh.



He is remembered as an avid outdoorsman, a loving brother, a passionate Produce man, the king of one liners, but most of all, as an amazing father and husband for 31 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Margie Havel and his three children Joseph, Elly and Daniel.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm St., Tucson, AZ 85719. In lieu of flowers or donations, please spend time with your loved ones and share a laugh, as Jerry would have wanted. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







