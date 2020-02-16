WALKER, Jessica Spencer



age 95, of Tucson passed away October 18, 2019. She was born November 11, 1923 in Duluth, MN to Jessica Marshall and George Herbert Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Frank St. Clair Walker and by brothers, John, Tom, George and Marshall Spencer. She is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth Walker Hurlbert of Northfield, MN; son, Frank Spencer Walker; daughter-in-law, Sarah Walker of Tucson and grandchildren, Scott St. Clair Walker, Kathleen Spencer Walker, Kindra Walker Hurlbert and Emily Walker Hurlbert.



After earning a degree at Bennett Junior College, Jessica served during WWII in the WAVES as a Link trainer operator and instructor. Following her service she moved to Tucson where she worked at Hughes Aircraft as an Electronic Technician for 12 years before marrying Frank. Jessica's numerous talents included teaching her children tennis, training her dogs, Sully, Gabby, Heidi, Miki, Dex and Dixie; sewing, knitting, crocheting, guitar playing, and gardening. She volunteered many years for the Southern Arizona Tennis Association and with her dogs for many service organizations. A Celebration of her Life will be held this summer in Wisconsin. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







