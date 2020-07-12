1/1
Jesus F. "Chuy" Ochoa
1960 - 2020
OCHOA, Jesus F. "Chuy"

December 25, 1960 - July 4, 2020

OUR KARAOKE KING Preceded in death by both parents, Francisco "Pancho" and Maria Carmen Ochoa; daughter, Julia Marie Gutierrez; grandson, Jesus Ochoa III. Survived by three children; 15 grandkids; nine great-grandkids and many siblings. Traditional services will be held Friday, July 17-18, 2020 at San Ignacio Church, Burial to follow at Monte Calvario Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Chuy was known for his personality, laugh, most of all for his love of karaoke. We love you so much and will forever miss you. MAY YOU SPREAD YOUR BEAUTIFUL WINGS AND SING TO US FROM THE HEAVENS ABOVE WE LOVE YOU DAD! Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
WENDY L WERNETT
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
I met Jesus back in the 80s !I called him my chew toy! What a wonderful soul he had! Chuy will be missed! Condolences to his family! God is gaining one heck of a side kick! RIP old friend!
Donna Eagon
Friend
July 11, 2020
Truly My Brother (different Mom's) but we never felt anything else...Chuy you were always there for me more than anyone will ever know..my being is broken Carnal I do and will forever miss your physical presence in my life..thank you for always being a part of me and my family's life. All my family will miss you at all our family gatherings...and they never had the pleasure of hearing you sing! Forever Rest in Peace and know my love will be with you always...
Norma Robles Chavarria
Friend
