Truly My Brother (different Mom's) but we never felt anything else...Chuy you were always there for me more than anyone will ever know..my being is broken Carnal I do and will forever miss your physical presence in my life..thank you for always being a part of me and my family's life. All my family will miss you at all our family gatherings...and they never had the pleasure of hearing you sing! Forever Rest in Peace and know my love will be with you always...

Norma Robles Chavarria

Friend