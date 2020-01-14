Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus Francisco Limon. View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Send Flowers Obituary

LIMON, Jesus Francisco



age 46, beloved actor, family member, friend, died early Sunday, December 22, 2019. Those who knew his love of comic books may suspect a radioactive spider bite turned covert crime-fighting-style demise, but in truth, Jesus died at the hospital after being injured in a car crash in Tucson, Arizona.A child of Hollywood, the Tucson Barrio and Tinseltown, Jesus made his first grand entrance at 10lbs. 9oz on March 23, 1973. He had early theatrical ambitions and joined his high school drama club at Tucson High, getting his first taste of stardom. He then enlisted and served in the Navy, before making Tucson his home. Though he was a respected Information Technology Manager, it was on stage, performing regularly with The Gaslight Theatre, that Jesus' superpowers shone brightest. From off-beat comedy and karaoke to Sci-Fi and Fantasy, Jesus loved his eclectic mix of interests passionately. He was as quick to share jokes, non sequiturs, pop-culture references as he was to rescue a kitten, help push a stalled car, or offer an encouraging word to friends in need. Jesus is survived by his parents, Gloria and Jesus G. Limon; sisters, Marcella (John) and Brenda (Casey); dearest friend Drea; children, Maegan and Matthew and remembered by adoring friends and fans.Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Ave. and Mass will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jesus would have hoped for unexpected and unsolicited acts of kindness to be performed in his name. Do this and Jesus will have endless encores through your kindness.







