TRIAS, Jesus A.,



Retired Lt. Colonel,



U.S. Air Force



"Jess", 89, passed peacefully into his heavenly home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in 1931 to Jesus B. and Dolores Aguirre in Tucson. He took ROTC while attending the UofA. Upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. Visitation will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., because of the virus, certain restrictions will be required. Private Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Saturday September 19, 2020. Burial at Our Lady of the Desert.









