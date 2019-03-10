Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Ann Stevens McCAIN. View Sign

McCAIN, Jill Ann Stevens passed away on February 8, 2019, at her home in Bisbee, AZ. Two of her daughters were by her side as she departed. Jill was born on March 22, 1953, in Olean, NY to John O. "Jack" and Nadine Stevens. She graduated from Eden High School in Eden, NY. Married to Charles A. Williams in 1972, Jill gave birth to her first two daughters, Amy and Carly, in New York state. She later moved to Tucson, AZ, and in 1980, married Charles R. "Chuck" McCain. Two more children, Michelle and Lucas, followed. Jill spent many years serving her community on local school boards; most notably, serving as Member and as President of the Vail School District Board. She had a great passion for education, and devoted vast time and energy to supporting and improving teaching and learning in our local classrooms. She was a committed representative of the community, as well as a fierce advocate for both students and teachers, whom she held in very high regard. She was a strong proponent of gifted education programs, and fought for those programs to be created, expanded, and improved. Her leadership and years of dedicated service in the southern Arizona education community has had a tremendous positive impact and will be profoundly missed. Jill was a creative and gifted artist, and her paintings, mosaics, and even her gardening and landscaping all reflected her incredible talent. She could create something beautiful from almost anything, and she shared this gift with many who knew and loved her. Jill is survived by her four children, Amy, Carly, Michelle, and Lucas, along with five grandchildren, Garrett, Ashlee, Ethan, Logan, and Evelyn. She also leaves behind two brothers, Larry and Dana, her father, Jack and step-mother, Carol, as well as nieces and nephews. Her loss will also be deeply felt by her dear friend of many years, Linda Kelley. She was predeceased by her mother Nadine, twin brother, Jack, husband, Chuck, and very close companion, Charlie Sotelo. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held in the coming months.





