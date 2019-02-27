Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill BLOOMINGDALE. View Sign

BLOOMINGDALE, Jill On February 23, 2019 we lost our incredibly talented, creative, darling Jill to a short illness. She was an exceptional skier, lover of science fiction and fantasy, an actress, and a gifted healthcare scientist. She especially loved being creative and artistic. She learned the art of lampworking and recently began a new career making beautiful and whimsical glass beads. She made friends at every job, every sport, and every creative endeavor she embarked on and we will miss her greatly. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Will Kelly; her sister, Melinda and husband Charlie; brother, Rick and wife Karen; sister-in-law, Claire; brother-in-law, Paul and wife Lynn and nephews and nieces, Matt, Kim, Nick, Lindsey, Ryan, Reed, Ben, Drew, Hjordie and Robert. She will also be greatly missed by her cats Zena and Random and her high school best friend, Margie Edwards. She was the youngest daughter of Richard and Georgia (Newton) Bloomingdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beads of Courage for the treatment of children with serious illnesses





BLOOMINGDALE, Jill On February 23, 2019 we lost our incredibly talented, creative, darling Jill to a short illness. She was an exceptional skier, lover of science fiction and fantasy, an actress, and a gifted healthcare scientist. She especially loved being creative and artistic. She learned the art of lampworking and recently began a new career making beautiful and whimsical glass beads. She made friends at every job, every sport, and every creative endeavor she embarked on and we will miss her greatly. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Will Kelly; her sister, Melinda and husband Charlie; brother, Rick and wife Karen; sister-in-law, Claire; brother-in-law, Paul and wife Lynn and nephews and nieces, Matt, Kim, Nick, Lindsey, Ryan, Reed, Ben, Drew, Hjordie and Robert. She will also be greatly missed by her cats Zena and Random and her high school best friend, Margie Edwards. She was the youngest daughter of Richard and Georgia (Newton) Bloomingdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beads of Courage for the treatment of children with serious illnesses beadsofcourage.org A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

(520) 329-4848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close