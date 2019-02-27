BLOOMINGDALE, Jill On February 23, 2019 we lost our incredibly talented, creative, darling Jill to a short illness. She was an exceptional skier, lover of science fiction and fantasy, an actress, and a gifted healthcare scientist. She especially loved being creative and artistic. She learned the art of lampworking and recently began a new career making beautiful and whimsical glass beads. She made friends at every job, every sport, and every creative endeavor she embarked on and we will miss her greatly. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Will Kelly; her sister, Melinda and husband Charlie; brother, Rick and wife Karen; sister-in-law, Claire; brother-in-law, Paul and wife Lynn and nephews and nieces, Matt, Kim, Nick, Lindsey, Ryan, Reed, Ben, Drew, Hjordie and Robert. She will also be greatly missed by her cats Zena and Random and her high school best friend, Margie Edwards. She was the youngest daughter of Richard and Georgia (Newton) Bloomingdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beads of Courage for the treatment of children with serious illnesses beadsofcourage.org A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill BLOOMINGDALE.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 27, 2019