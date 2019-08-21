|
|
PFERSDORF, Jim Edward, Jr.
Age 93, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 with his wife Sylvia of 67 years, by his side. He was a loving husband and father of three sons. He was very involved in the lives of his sons and what they were pursuing as they grew up. Family and friends were so important to him. He was born in Tucson on May 16, 1926. He served in the United States Navy and was stationed at Midway. He was the very first member of the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir with a gifted voice. He stayed involved and supported them anyway he could. An avid hunter and fisherman and there was so many family outings doing both. He was the 1961 Arizona State Trapshooting Champion. Jim is preceded in death by his son, Richard and is survived by his wife, Sylvia; two sons, Jim (Nancy) and John and grandson, James. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N Dodge Blvd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 21, 2019