Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Pfersdorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Edward Pfersdorf Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jim Edward Pfersdorf Jr. Obituary
PFERSDORF, Jim Edward, Jr.

Age 93, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 with his wife Sylvia of 67 years, by his side. He was a loving husband and father of three sons. He was very involved in the lives of his sons and what they were pursuing as they grew up. Family and friends were so important to him. He was born in Tucson on May 16, 1926. He served in the United States Navy and was stationed at Midway. He was the very first member of the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir with a gifted voice. He stayed involved and supported them anyway he could. An avid hunter and fisherman and there was so many family outings doing both. He was the 1961 Arizona State Trapshooting Champion. Jim is preceded in death by his son, Richard and is survived by his wife, Sylvia; two sons, Jim (Nancy) and John and grandson, James. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N Dodge Blvd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now