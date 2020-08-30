1/1
Jim Mcarthur
1929 - 2020
MCARTHUR, Jim

passed peacefully in his sleep during the early hours of August 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shiela. He is survived by his four children and 19 grandchildren and was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild expected in January 2021. Jim was born in Newton, KS in August of 1929 and graduated from the University of Kansas. He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy for three years during which time he was involved in combat action as part of the Korean War conflict. Following his military service he returned to Kansas City where he met, fell in love with, and married Shiela, the love of his life. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for several years where he was elected to an officer position. Jim, however, had an adventurous spirit and he and Shiela made a decision in 1967 to "head west" to pursue an opportunity with Bell Aerospace, in Sierra Vista. He soon transitioned into a government civil servant role with the Indian Health Service in Tucson and worked between Arizona and New Mexico until his retirement in 1994. He reminisced in his later life that moving to the southwest was one of the best decisions of his life. Not one to be idle following retirement, Jim authored and published two books associated with historical Native American engagements with early pioneers, as well as a 3rd - a mystery novel. He was an active member of the Military Order of the World Wars and took on the reigns of authoring the monthly newsletter for the Catalina Mountains Chapter following previous Treasury roles. His commitment was strong and he was working on the latest newsletter up until the day of his earthly departure. Jim will be remembered for his humble and loving spirit as well as his love of sports and recent fantasy football league championship. He was thankful to see his Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and was meticulously tracking the Diamondbacks and Suns up until his final days. He was a gracious and giving soul, always looking for positive opportunities and recognizing the best in people. He will be sincerely missed by his family and friends. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
