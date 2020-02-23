Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim O'brien. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM St Alban's Episcopal Church 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Olmstead Lodge at Highland Park Rochester , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'BRIEN, Jim



58, passed peacefully on January 15, 2020 with his loving wife of 24.5 years Cynthia Nocon, soulmate of 32 years, at his side. Beloved by his family, Jim was predeceased by his father, David O'Brien, survived by his wife, daughter Nina O'Brien, mother Nancy O'Brien, mother-in-law, Ligaya Nocon, sisters, Rebecca and Alice O'Brien (Joel McElvain), sisters-in-law: Rhodora Fallon (Bernie Fallon), Nannette Nocon (Karl Wessendorf), Gladys Songer, and Tammi Nocon, brother-in-law Alberto Nocon, nieces, Alison and Rachel O'Brien, Ellie and Kate Songer, Mattie Nocon, nephews, Joshua (Kristen Fallon and daughter Holly) and Chris Fallon, Teddy and Stephen McElvain, and Nigel Nocon, and First Cousins Kent Hampton (Marilyn), Helen Stansbury and Sandra Bump.



Jim was born and raised in Rochester, New York. He received his bachelor's degree from Haverford College, which he attended on a National Merit Scholarship. After working in government, Jim received his M.B.A. from the University of Rochester. His education did not end there. Jim had a keen intellect and was a voracious reader and active learner his entire life.



Jim was devoted to his family and friends. He loved nothing better than to cook an incredible and enormous feast for the whole family to gather around and enjoy, to support his daughter Nina in every way he could, to root for the Wildcats always, and to delight in others. Over his too short life, Jim raised an amazing daughter, founded and led two human resource management companies (Chief People Officer and HRX, LLC) and was an avid athlete and coach to anyone looking to improve their game (whatever it might be). For years Jim played ultimate frisbee, ice hockey and loved to downhill ski. More recently, Jim played tennis 5-6 days a week. Jim was also a member of St Alban's Episcopal Church, where he taught Sunday school, ushered, and rang in the hand bell choir.



Jim will always be remembered for his happy disposition, generosity, and positive influence on everyone he encountered. He was a joyful, optimistic and kind man who led with his heart and treasured his family. We miss his physical presence, but his love will always live in our hearts.



A memorial to celebrate the life of James Frank O'Brien will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 2 PM at St Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85750. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Jim's memory be given to the St. Alban's, memo - Music Fund (at the address above) or the David F. O'Brien Graduate Fellowship Fund, c/o Department of Chemistry, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona 85721. A celebration will also be held on Sunday, July 19 at 2 PM at Olmstead Lodge at Highland Park in Rochester, NY.







O'BRIEN, Jim58, passed peacefully on January 15, 2020 with his loving wife of 24.5 years Cynthia Nocon, soulmate of 32 years, at his side. Beloved by his family, Jim was predeceased by his father, David O'Brien, survived by his wife, daughter Nina O'Brien, mother Nancy O'Brien, mother-in-law, Ligaya Nocon, sisters, Rebecca and Alice O'Brien (Joel McElvain), sisters-in-law: Rhodora Fallon (Bernie Fallon), Nannette Nocon (Karl Wessendorf), Gladys Songer, and Tammi Nocon, brother-in-law Alberto Nocon, nieces, Alison and Rachel O'Brien, Ellie and Kate Songer, Mattie Nocon, nephews, Joshua (Kristen Fallon and daughter Holly) and Chris Fallon, Teddy and Stephen McElvain, and Nigel Nocon, and First Cousins Kent Hampton (Marilyn), Helen Stansbury and Sandra Bump.Jim was born and raised in Rochester, New York. He received his bachelor's degree from Haverford College, which he attended on a National Merit Scholarship. After working in government, Jim received his M.B.A. from the University of Rochester. His education did not end there. Jim had a keen intellect and was a voracious reader and active learner his entire life.Jim was devoted to his family and friends. He loved nothing better than to cook an incredible and enormous feast for the whole family to gather around and enjoy, to support his daughter Nina in every way he could, to root for the Wildcats always, and to delight in others. Over his too short life, Jim raised an amazing daughter, founded and led two human resource management companies (Chief People Officer and HRX, LLC) and was an avid athlete and coach to anyone looking to improve their game (whatever it might be). For years Jim played ultimate frisbee, ice hockey and loved to downhill ski. More recently, Jim played tennis 5-6 days a week. Jim was also a member of St Alban's Episcopal Church, where he taught Sunday school, ushered, and rang in the hand bell choir.Jim will always be remembered for his happy disposition, generosity, and positive influence on everyone he encountered. He was a joyful, optimistic and kind man who led with his heart and treasured his family. We miss his physical presence, but his love will always live in our hearts.A memorial to celebrate the life of James Frank O'Brien will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 2 PM at St Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85750. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Jim's memory be given to the St. Alban's, memo - Music Fund (at the address above) or the David F. O'Brien Graduate Fellowship Fund, c/o Department of Chemistry, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona 85721. A celebration will also be held on Sunday, July 19 at 2 PM at Olmstead Lodge at Highland Park in Rochester, NY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close