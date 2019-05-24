Jimmie Duane Lockhart (1932 - 2019)
LOCKHART, Jimmie Duane

passed in the presence of family on May 18, 2019. He was born August 24, 1932 in Independence, Iowa. Jim attended Dubuque Univ and Iowa State Univ earning a BA in aeronautical engineering, and an MBA at the Univ of Oklahoma. Jim earned the Distinguished Flying Cross during his Air Force pilot career and retired as a Lt Col, then was chief pilot for Peter Kiewit Sons', Co. Jim will be remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, awesome father and grandfather, American patriot, avid golfer, and "the wise one." A Memorial will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Tucson. Jim will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation at http://bit.ly/cfpfoundation. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2019
