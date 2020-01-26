Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Jo Beth Cochran

Jo Beth Cochran Obituary
COCHRAN, Jo Beth

was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 24, 1934 to Alois Antone Heyman and Ora Letha Ray. She had two brothers, Loyd and R.B Brown and a sister, Agnes Marlene Heyman. She also grew up with her niece, Carol Ann Heyman. She came from a very large family and spent most of her time between Houston and Gatesville, Texas. In 1957, she met Bob Cochran and they married on February 2, 1958 (depending on which one of them you talked to...) But, we are sure it was February 2, Groundhog Day. She and Bob lived in Tucson for the rest of their lives, with Bob passing on January 10, 1984. Jo Beth did not graduate from high school, but was the first in her family to graduate from a University. She graduated from University of Arizona with a Bachelors in Nursing in 1975 and specialized in labor and delivery which was her passion. She had a brilliant mind and was the rock of her family. She and Bob had three daughters, Barbara Wheeler (Kyle), Ellen Kirkbride (Jerry) and Peggy Cochran. She has six grandchildren, Robert (Nicky), Craig (Andrea), Todd (Victoria) Wheeler, Harley Washburn, Michael (Pam) Kirkbride and Gwyneth Kirkbride. She also had six great-grandchildren, Ella, Lydia, Zoë, Joel Wheeler, Olivia and Syndey Kirkbride. And we can't forget her loving dogs, Rey and Quinn. She has numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and her brothers and sister. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020
