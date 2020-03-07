Joan B. (Roberts) McGarry

MCGARRY, Joan B. (Roberts)

7/6/1933 - 3/2/2020

Born in Millbury, MA, and a resident of Tucson, AZ since 1960, "Joanie" was special and was loved by so many as she was so loving in return. A graduate of Clark University, Joan was a voracious reader, and a lifelong learner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Al" McGarry and is survived by: children, Ann (Michael) Jones, Eileen McGarry (Phil Carter) and Neil (Peggy) McGarry; grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Wifall, Matthew (Kati) Jones and James Carter; great-grandchildren, Henry Wifall, Bailey Jones and Robert Wifall. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Ann and Mike Jones on Saturday, March 21, 2020 starting at 3:30 p.m. Please contact: [email protected] for infor and directions.

Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
