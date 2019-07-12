Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Catherine (White) Ellinwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELLINWOOD, Joan Catherine (White)



Joan died here at home with family on July 4, 2019. Joan was born in Santa Ana, CA in 1929, to Frances Eleanor White (MARONEY), and Stewart Nelson White and grew up in Orange, CA. Joan studied at University of Southern California, and at the University of Oregon earning B.A. in Education. In 1953 she married John Cole Ellinwood, a Phoenix attorney who was from a territorial era Arizona family prominent in law, civics, publishing, education, and politics. They live in Phoenix where they raised six children from 1953 until John's retirement in 1977, when they moved to Tubac where she lived for 39 years. She moved to Tucson in 2016, and most recently was living with her son, Matthew. She served on the Board of Trustee's of Phoenix Country Day School, the Barrow Neurological Institute, and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. She was particularly adept at fundraising and headed up many such efforts including as Chairwomen of the Annual Barrow Grand Ball. However Joan's greatest pride and legacy were her six children, her ten grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Marigene Schick, and her husband of 47 years. She is survived by her brother, Raymond White of Fallbrook, CA (Diane); her children, Catherine Ellinwood of Tucson, AZ, Nelson Ellinwood of Phoenix, AZ (Robin), Patrick Ellinwood of Boulder, CO (Robbie), Thomas Ellinwood of Tucson, AZ (Inna), Matthew Ellinwood of Ames, IA, and John Ellinwood of Oro Valley, AZ (Tawny); her grandchildren, Caitin Ellinwood of Austin, TX, Quin Ellinwood of Salt Lake City (Ashley), Duncan Ellinwood of Groton, CT, Jason Ellinwood of Broomfield CO, Erin Ellinwood of Boulder CO, Masha Sedova of Tucson, Arizona, Alex Ellinwood of Flagstaff, AZ, Christina Ellinwood of Tucson, AZ, and Cole and Connor Ellinwood of Oro Valley, AZ; and her two great-grandchildren, Ky and Adalia Ellinwood of Salt Lake City. A Funeral Mass for Joan will be held at St. Ann's Parish in Tubac, Arizona on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family who wish to, to make a donation in Joan's name to their , or to consider a donation to St Ann's Parish in her name. A Celebration of Life for Joan's family and friends will be held later on during the afternoon of Saturday, July 27th, in Tucson, for which further details can be acquired by contacting Matthew Ellinwood (







