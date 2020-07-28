1/1
Joan Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLE, Joan

87, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry L. Cole who died in January 2000. Although Joan was born in the Midwest, she often reminisced about the December morning she arrived in Tucson on a train from Rock Island, IL at age 16. She would say, "As soon as I felt the warm sun on my shoulders, I knew Tucson was home." Joan was always proud to be part of the local community where she enjoyed volunteering, theater, art, playing bridge, and being a Wildcat. Joan loved the Sonoran Desert and the Catalina Mountains, which she claimed as "my mountains". She was a master at telling a great story and cherished any opportunity to recount the many fond memories she formed during her six decades in the Old Pueblo. All those who knew Joan well will remember she always wanted to have the last word. Joan is loved and memorialized by her daughter, Alyssa (Riccardo) Valdez; sister, Sue Mann; niece, Victoria Eisen (David Wampler); great-nieces, Molly and Robyn Wampler and granddaughter, Rebekah Cole. Please honor Joan by making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Jewish Family and Children's Service of Arizona.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved