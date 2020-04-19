Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Joan Frances (Moore) Pepe


1929 - 2020
passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 90 in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her stepson, Richard L Pepe; husband, Charles R. Pepe; her brother, James S. Moore; mother, Frances Ramona (Humiston) Moore and father, James Sydney Moore of Quincy IL. She was born on December 9, 1929 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Elmwood Park, IL. She attended Bradley University in Peoria and ultimately graduated from North Park University in Chicago with a degree in music. Joan worked as a research librarian, bank employee, church secretary and church organist at St. Mark's UMC in Tucson. She is survived by her stepchildren, Gerald Pepe, Denise Sarhan (Pepe), Sue Young (Pepe) and Mark (Pepe); 15 step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, nephew, James R. Moore and cousins, Dan Humiston and Patricia (Humiston) Ramey. Joan and Charles loved their church friends and taking trips with the Tucson Touring T's, Model T club. Joan loved music, nature and science. She enjoyed reading, singing, playing the piano, taking photographs, studying genealogy, geology, and traveling. She loved her family and was greatly loved in return. Memorial Donations in memory of Joan may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, c/o Joan Pepe, 1431 W. Magee Road, Tucson, AZ 85704-2116. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel. Services will be delayed due to social distancing and announced when conditions allow.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020
